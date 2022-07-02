Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,200; silver at Rs 59,000 per kilo

According to the MCX, gold futures surged 2.84 per cent to Rs 51,950.00 and silver futures witnessed a fall of 1.20 per cent and settled at Rs 58,182.00 …
