The procuring price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold reached Rs 52,310 today, 10 August in India after a rise of Rs 440. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 59,000, observing a whooping …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats towards $1,785 key support ahead of US inflation - August 10, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,310; silver at Rs 59,000 per kilo - August 10, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to face headwinds in the near term; US CPI data in focus - August 10, 2022