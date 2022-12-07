In Hyderabad and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,500 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 54,000 in both cities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 54,000; silver at Rs 65,500 per kilo - December 7, 2022
- Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit? - December 7, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay range-bound; Fed’s aggressive stance may pose challenges - December 6, 2022