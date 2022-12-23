In India, ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 54,220 today, 23 December One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 70,100. The rate of the metal differs daily due to factors such as making charges …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures gain Rs 93 to Rs 54,614 - December 23, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 54,220; silver at Rs 70,100 per kilo - December 23, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears lurk behind $1,790 amid holiday season – Confluence Detector - December 23, 2022