In Pune and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 50,150 and Rs 50,300, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 54,710 in Pune and Rs 54,860 in Lucknow.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs a daily close above $1,825 to beat triangle hurdle - December 28, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD snaps two-day uptrend above $1,800 amid mixed sentiment - December 28, 2022
- Gold holds tight range as investors await fresh cues - December 28, 2022