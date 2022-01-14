In New Delhi and Mumbai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are bought and sold at Rs 46,960 and Rs 47,110 as per the Good Returns website.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold has long periods of stagnation and short bursts of price rise - January 14, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat touches Rs 49,100; silver stands at Rs 62,000 per kilo - January 14, 2022
- Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy - January 14, 2022