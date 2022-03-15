Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat valued at Rs 52,460; silver trades at Rs 69,000 per kilo

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being sold for Rs 48,090 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 15 March 2022: Gold gets cheaper, prices fall over Rs 500; check support, resistance levels - March 15, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold falls as U.S. Treasury yields tick higher ahead of Fed meet - March 15, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Stay away from precious metals ahead of US FOMC meet, prices to remain volatile - March 15, 2022