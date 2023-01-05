Ten grams of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 210 to Rs 55,960 today, 5 January. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 72,000 in the country. The price of the precious yellow metal changes every day owing to factors including excise duty, making charges …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat valued at Rs 55,960; silver at Rs 72,000 per kilo - January 5, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 5 Jan: Prices higher, dollar softens; Hawkish FOMC minutes indicate slower rate hikes - January 5, 2023
- Central bank gold purchases highest in more than half a century - January 4, 2023