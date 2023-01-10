Physical gold prices in Indian cities did not change much in the last 24 hours. Spot gold in international markets remains at 8-month high level.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold posts marginal gain in 2022, up 3% in December – WGC - January 10, 2023
- Gold Price Today: 10 Jan 2023 – Check rates in your city - January 10, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,300; silver stands at Rs 71,800 per kilo - January 10, 2023