Gold rates in India were trading in the positive territory on Thursday, even as the yellow metal prices remained steady in the global market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices surpass pre-Diwali levels; rates may go higher. Check cost in your city - November 10, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD to suffer a sell-of on weak US CPI data - November 10, 2022
- Gold price today, 10 Nov 2022: Gold trades marginally up on MCX, buy on dips; investors eye US inflation data - November 10, 2022