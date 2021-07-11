Gold prices have been dropping in the last few weeks. Trading for gold September futures last week ended at Rs 47,920 per 10 gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), a massive from June prices. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Today, 11 July 2021: Gold cheaper by Rs 8300 from record highs, right time to buy?
Gold prices have been dropping in the last few weeks. Trading for gold September futures last week ended at Rs 47,920 per 10 gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), a massive from June prices. …