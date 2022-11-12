On November 12, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat have been increased significantly. 10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 52,580 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,160; silver at Rs 61,700 per kilo - November 12, 2022
- Gold price today, 12. Nov. 2022 - November 12, 2022
- Gold races for best week since March 2020 on Fed slowdown hopes - November 11, 2022