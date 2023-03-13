Globally, the yellow metal prices rose on Monday to their highest in more than five weeks as the dollar weakened.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 13 March: Gold gains as dollar, yields slip on rate hike fears, SVB crisis; India CPI eyed - March 13, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Acceptance above $1,900 is critical for XAU/USD, US CPI in focus - March 13, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Bullion to remain under pressure amid rise in dollar index, US Fed forecast of rate hikes - March 13, 2023