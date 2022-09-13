Provided by The Financial Express Gold had recovered somewhat after both US Treasury securities and the Dollar index softened from $110.23 to $108.18 . Gold Price Today, Gold P …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today, 13 Sep 2022: MCX gold gets cheaper, down over Rs 250, US CPI inflation to guide yellow metal - September 13, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices slip in Dubai after hitting 2-week high - September 13, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD declines to near $1,720 despite subdued DXY, US Inflation eyed - September 13, 2022