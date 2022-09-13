Gold price today 13 September 2022: Gold declines Rs 231 amid low demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded lower by Rs 231 or 0.46 percent at Rs 50,400 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,786 lots.
