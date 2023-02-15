Gold prices pared their earlier gains as US Fed members held their hawkish stance after consumer price data came out higher than expected on Tuesday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: $1,825 remains in sight for XAU/USD bears, awaiting US Retail Sales - February 15, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 15 Feb: Gold sinks as US CPI inflation numbers hotter than expected, fanning rate hike fears - February 15, 2023
- Gold price falls, silver increases in early trade - February 15, 2023