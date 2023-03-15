Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,903.64 per ounce, trading in a $6 range. Prices had briefly slipped below the key $1,900 level earlier in the session. Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 15 March: Gold prices lose momentum; traders eye US Fed amid SVB crisis - March 15, 2023
- Gold Rates On 15 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities - March 15, 2023
- Gold, silver prices today, March 15 – Rates of precious metals drop; Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities - March 15, 2023