Gold Price Today, 15 Nov 2021: Gold may fall to Rs 49100, silver to Rs 66500 in intraday on weak global cues

Gold prices were trading weak in India on Monday, as yellow metal eased globally on a firm dollar. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold December futures fell Rs 135 or 0.27 per cent to Rs 49,179 per 10 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)