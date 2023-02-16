Gold prices traded flat on Thursday after recent economic data boosted bets that the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates further to combat high inflation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 16 Feb: Gold flat, dollar slips; upbeat US retail data raises fears of hawkish US Fed policy - February 15, 2023
- Gold prices hit new low in response to surging January retail sales, exceeding expectations - February 15, 2023
- Gold Prices Stabilize After Posting Lowest Close in Over Five Weeks - February 15, 2023