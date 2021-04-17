Continuing its northwards trend, gold price on Saturday rose by Rs 900 to Rs 4,49,500 per 100 grams, according to the Good Returns website. The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold saw an increase of Rs 90 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Today, 17 April 2021: Gold Rates Rise To ₹ 44,950/10 Gm. Check Rates in Noida, Delhi Bengaluru And Other Cities, States - April 17, 2021
- Gold prices are up 6% in the past 15 days; is it the start of another rally? - April 17, 2021
- TSX extends gains as gold prices rise, set to rise for third week - April 17, 2021