Gold prices were trading flat to negative in India on Wednesday, as yellow metal trades flat globally. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold October futures were trading at Rs 51,807 per 10 gram, as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 17 August 2022: Gold trades flat ahead of US Fed minutes; MCX support at Rs 51300 - August 17, 2022
- India’s export outlook weak, hawkish central banks may weigh on growth, demand; oil prices, gold imports key - August 17, 2022
- Gold prices today: Precious metals to stay range-bound ahead of FOMC minutes, support around Rs 51,500 - August 17, 2022