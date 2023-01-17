Gold futures declined on Tuesday, day after touching an all-time high of Rs 56,562. Likewise, silver futures on the MCX were also down at Rs 69,819 per kg after breaching the Rs 70,000-mark in the previous session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rally seems overstretched over the near term – HSBC - January 17, 2023
- Gold Price Today: 17 January 2023 – Check rates in your city - January 17, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Sustainability of the current XAU/USD upswing is uncertain – Commerzbank - January 17, 2023