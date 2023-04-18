Gold prices closed negative on Monday pressured by a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields, while investors looked for cues on whether the market will see a ‘one and done’ rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in May.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 18 April: Gold regains after falling below $2000 as dollar firms; investors eye US Fed - April 18, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism - April 18, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal a tad higher as focus turns to upcoming Fed meeting - April 18, 2023