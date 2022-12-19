Gold rate is trading higher on Monday amid mixed global cues, while the silver rate is up 0.52%. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold February futures were trading at Rs 54,470 per 10 grams, up Rs 170 or 0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 19 Dec 2022: Prices rise mildly on tepid dollar; gold to remain volatile - December 19, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain volatile, may head lower towards Rs 53,990 - December 18, 2022
- Gold price unchanged, silver increases by Rs 300 - December 18, 2022