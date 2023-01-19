Gold futures continued to fall on Thursday after touching an all-time high earlier this week. Gold futures, maturing on February 3, were up Rs 12 or 0.02 per cent to Rs 56,298 per 10 grams. Silver futures,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: 19 January 2023 – Check rates in your city - January 19, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1,920 to resume the uptrend - January 19, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices inch higher as investors eye pace of US rate hike - January 19, 2023