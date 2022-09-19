The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 79.64 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday in line with its Asian peers and as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near YTD low, just above $1,660 amid stronger USD - September 19, 2022
- Gold Price today 19 September 2022: Yellow metal falls Rs 303; silver drops Rs 197 - September 19, 2022
- Gold prices to trade sideways this week, support at Rs 48500; all eyes on US Fed meet, 75bps rate hike likely - September 19, 2022