Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: Gold prices were flat to negative in Indian markets on Thursday, even as yellow metal held its ground. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD rebound could extend towards $1,863, NFP awaited – Confluence Detector - June 2, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 2 June 2022: Gold prices fall on lower US Treasury yields; buy on dips near Rs 50600 - June 2, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Despite strong dollar, yellow metal to stay firm on the back of inflation worries, recession fears - June 2, 2022