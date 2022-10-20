On October 20, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights has slightly increased on tuesday, 10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 50,640 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD keeps sight of $1,615 and $1,600 - October 20, 2022
- Gold price today, 20. 0ct. 2022 - October 20, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 50,560; silver at Rs 56,400 per kilogram - October 20, 2022
Discussion about this post