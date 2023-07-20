MCX gold gains on weak dollar. Gold August futures were trading at Rs 59,790 per 10 grams, high by Rs 150 or 0.25%. Experts belive precious metal’s short-term trend to remain positive and the price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 20 July: MCX gold gains on weak dollar; support at Rs 59560, resistance at Rs 60300 - July 20, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks set to fill price gap below $2,010 – Confluence Detector - July 20, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, July 20, 2023: Precious metals record hike on MCX | Check latest rates here - July 20, 2023