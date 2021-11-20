As of November 20, the gold price in India for 24 carat and 22 carat has remained the same and the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 49,100 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 48,100.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today 20 Nov 2021: 24 Carat and 22 Carat Gold Price Remains Unchanged Today; Know Gold and Silver Rates in your City - November 20, 2021
- The Price of Gold Increases After Strong Payroll Data - November 20, 2021
- Gold settles at a more than 1-week low, but inflation remains ‘economic wind of a commodity wildfire’ - November 20, 2021