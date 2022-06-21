Gold Price Today, 21 June 2022: MCX Gold may trade at Rs 50000-52000 for few sessions; support at Rs 50500

Gold prices were trading higher in India on Tuesday, on the back of positive global trends. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold August futures were trading Rs 87 or 0.2 per cent up at Rs 50,822 per gram …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)