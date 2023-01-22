Gold prices remained unchanged on Sunday (January 22, 2023), with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,060 while silver was selling at Rs 74,300 per kg. The price of 22-carat gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: 22 January, 2023 – Check rates in your city - January 22, 2023
- Gold and silver boom predicted as US hits debt ceiling, dollar devalues - January 21, 2023
- Gold, Miners Golden Crosses - January 21, 2023