Gold rate was positive on Tuesday as a result of positive global trends, while silver rate was up 0.94%. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold December futures were trading at Rs 52,451 per 10 grams, up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 22 Nov 2022: Prices rise as dollar slips; traders look to US Fed for rate hike clues - November 22, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD advances towards $1,750 amid subdued DXY, US Durable Goods hog limelight - November 22, 2022
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates jump to Rs 52,400 as dollar eases - November 22, 2022