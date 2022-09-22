Provided by The Financial Express Gold prices traded lower on Thursday with COMEX Spot gold prices were trading 0.87% down near $1660 . Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Go …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 22 Sep 2022: Gold falls on strong dollar after US Fed’s rate hike, MCX support at 48800 - September 22, 2022
- Gold, silver rates: Gold price dips again to Rs 45,950, silver prices down to Rs 57,200 after Fed hikes interest rates - September 22, 2022
- Gold, silver rates: Gold price dips again to Rs 45,950, silver prices down to Rs 56,200 after Fed hikes interest rates - September 22, 2022