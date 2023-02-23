Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,823.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.5% to $1,833.10. Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: Gold rate is trading in the red on Wednesday as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 23 Feb: Gold softens, dollar gains on Fed minutes; US GDP data eyed for further cues - February 22, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Volatility on cards after Fed minutes as investors eye US economic data - February 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks set for further downside to near $1,820 on aggressive Fed bets - February 22, 2023