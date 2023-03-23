Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,976.98 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 1.6% to $1,979.90. Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: Gold rate is trading in the green on Thursday as a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 23 March: Gold prices gain on US Fed’s less hawkish stance; Sec Yellen’s comments drive fear - March 23, 2023
- Gold Rates On 23 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities - March 23, 2023
- Dubai: Gold prices inch higher after Fed rate hike - March 23, 2023