On Monday, gold prices fell against higher recovery in the U.S. yields. On Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold August futures were trading at Rs 59,200 per 10 grams, down by Rs 109 or 0.18%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 24 July: Gold to remain range-bound ahead of US Fed meeting; other central banks also eyed - July 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD appears ‘buy-the-dips’ trade kicking off a big week - July 24, 2023
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices fall on firm dollar. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other Indian cities - July 24, 2023