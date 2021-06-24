Gold prices fell in India on Thursday, on the back of rates in the international market where stronger dollar dented yellow metal’s appeal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Today, 24 June 2021: Yellow metal gives up Rs 47,000; check support, resistance levels of MCX gold - June 24, 2021
- Gold, Silver prices on June 24, 2021: Both precious metals trade low on the MCX| Check latest rates here - June 24, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats towards $1,760 key support, US data eyed - June 24, 2021