Globally, spot gold was 0.1% lower to $1,973.38 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,975.90. Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: Gold rate is trading flat on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 24 May: Gold trades flat; traders eye FOMC minutes, debt ceiling talks - May 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs validation from $1,975 and Fed Minutes for a sustained recovery - May 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds near $1,970 amid Fed concerns, debt ceiling woes – Confluence Detector - May 23, 2023