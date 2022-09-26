Gold Price today, 26 September 2022: Gold, silver prices get cheaper on the first day of Navratri, check latest rates in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and …

Gold is trading at a level of Rs 49388 per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 55567 per KG.

