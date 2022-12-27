Provided by The Statesman Gold price today, 27. Dec. 2022 . On December 27, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat have remained same. 10 grams of 24 carat g …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today, 27. Dec. 2022 - December 27, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD fades bounce off 200-DMA as US Dollar bears retreat amid holiday season - December 27, 2022
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal flat even as US Dollar index falls for third straight day - December 27, 2022