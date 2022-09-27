The price of 22 carat of gold is trading at Rs 46,000 per 10 grams. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,200.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price today, 27 September 2022: Gold, silver prices remain flat on 2nd day of Navratri, check latest rates in your city - September 27, 2022
- Gold Rises From Two-Year Low as Dollar Slides After Record High - September 27, 2022
- Gold firms on dollar pullback, rate-hike jitters cap gains - September 26, 2022