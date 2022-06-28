Gold prices in India were trading flat with a positive bias on Tuesday, mirroring global trends. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold August futures were ruling Rs 103 or 0.2 per cent up at Rs 50,752 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as investors await fresh impetus - June 28, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD oscillates above $1,820, downside looks likely on hawkish Fed bets - June 28, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 28 June 2022: MCX gold may rise to Rs 50800, buy on dips near support at Rs 50200 - June 28, 2022