Gold prices were trading lower in India on Friday, following weak international trends. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold June futures were trading Rs 151 or 0.31 per cent down at Rs 48,430 per 10 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears attack $1,890 ahead of US PCE inflation, budget - May 28, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD at risk of decline on strong US PCE inflation figures - May 28, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 28 May 2021: Yellow metal falls below Rs 48,500, down over Rs 7,700 from record high - May 28, 2021