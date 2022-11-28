In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,750.46 per ounce while silver was down at USD 21.25 per ounce.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to build a cushion around $1,740, Fed Powell’s speech eyed - November 28, 2022
- Gold slides while dollar rises as Fed’s Bullard reiterates higher rates ahead - November 28, 2022
- Gold at more than one-week high as dollar slips - November 28, 2022