Gold Price Today, 28 September: Gold available at Rs 46,280 per 10 gm, check rates in your city

On Tuesday, the 24-carat gold is sold for Rs 46,280 per 10 gram, up Rs 40 from the previous transaction. According to the Good Returns website, silver is sold for Rs 60,250 per kilogram, up Rs 350 …
