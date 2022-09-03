Gold price today 3 September 2022: Gold declines Rs 100; yellow metal stands at Rs 50,620

The gold rate in the national capital of Delhi is Rs 50,780 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 46,550 for 22 carat (10 grams).
