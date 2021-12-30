Gold Price Today, 30 Dec 2021: Gold prices fall, may trade lower on weak global rates, sharp up move in rupee

Gold market bounced from session low yesterday following US pending home sales dropping by 2.2%. Gold went below $1800 till $1790 but has bounced back again to $1800. Low trading volume during the …
