Gold and silver is expected to remain choppy and volatile in trade on Tuesday prior to the US federal Reserve meeting and Indian Union Budget.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on track to attack previous week’s low at $1,911 - January 31, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 31 Jan 2023: Gold edges lower; traders await US Fed rate hike verdict, expect choppy trade - January 31, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Lower on Position-Trimming Ahead of Fed Meeting - January 31, 2023