The fall in prices of Gold and Silver fell on Thursday too. The Gold Futures fell by around Rs 158 today minutes after the markets opened after falling by Rs 577 or 1.27 per cent on Wednesday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Today 4-03-2021 – MCX Gold opens in red, falls by Rs 735 since Wednesday; cheaper by Rs 5203 in 2021
The fall in prices of Gold and Silver fell on Thursday too. The Gold Futures fell by around Rs 158 today minutes after the markets opened after falling by Rs 577 or 1.27 per cent on Wednesday.